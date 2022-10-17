Police: Man fatal shot in Uptown on Sunday night

Minneapolis police said officers found the man lying behind a business with a gunshot wound on Sunday night.

MINNEAPOLIS — A man is dead after being shot in Minneapolis' Uptown district on Sunday night.

According to information from police, officers from the 5th Precinct were called to the area of Lagoon Avenue and Fremont Avenue South around 11:45 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

After they searched the area, officers said they found a man with what they described as a "life-threatening gunshot wound." Police said they found the man lying inside the rear of a business.

Minneapolis officers said they tried to save the man's life, but he died before EMS crews could get to him.

His name and age have not been made public at this time. That information will be announced by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner in the coming days.

Officials are still investigating this homicide, and said no arrests have been made as of Monday morning.

Anyone with any information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), and tips may be submitted electronically at the CrimeStoppers website.

