Teen charged in juvenile court with murder of St. Paul 16-year-old

The Ramsey County Attorney's Office has filed a motion to have the case against the teenage suspect moved to adult court.

ST PAUL, Minn. — A petition has been filed in juvenile court to charge a 16-year-old boy with two counts of murder in connection to the death of another teenager, who was found shot in an alley in St. Paul.

According to the petition, the 16-year-old was charged with second-degree murder – with intent, not premeditated, and second-degree murder – without intent, while committing a felony, for the death of 16-year-old Antwan Calvin Watson.

On Oct. 10, Watson was found lying on the ground in an alley on the 1000 block of York Avenue in St. Paul with multiple gunshot wounds.

In a statement of probable cause, prosecutors said witnesses and multiple surveillance videos helped officers identify the 16-year-old suspect. When officers located the teenager in downtown St. Paul on Tuesday, Oct. 11 and took him into custody, they recovered a loaded 9mm handgun from his front waistband, according to the complaint.

While speaking to police, the teenager reportedly gave police several different statements before admitting that he shot Watson, the petition said. Officers said the teen suspect told them that prior to the shooting, he grabbed the gun used in the shooting from Watson's pants and struggled with Watson for the weapon, according to court documents.

Later, another witness identified the gun recovered from the suspect as belonging to Watson.

The Ramsey County Attorney's Office confirmed that the 16-year-old has an initial appearance at the Juvenile Ramsey County Family Justice Center Friday afternoon.

However, the attorney's office has filed a motion to have the teenager prosecuted as an adult. In Minnesota, a juvenile court judge will determine if the case should be moved from juvenile to adult court.

