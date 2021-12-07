Minneapolis South HS student taken into custody after allegedly showing weapon in school

MPS reports the student was taken into custody off campus and there were no injuries reported.

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minneapolis South High School student was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon after school officials say he brandished a weapon.

In a statement from Minneapolis Public Schools, officials say the student allegedly showed the weapon to a group of students before staff were informed of the incident and police were notified.

"The safety of all the people in our buildings is MPS’s top priority. Weapons are never tolerated at any MPS school or building. Disciplinary action will be taken according to MPS policies and procedures," the statement read.