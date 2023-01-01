Minneapolis to deprioritize enforcement of 'magic mushrooms,' other psychoactive plants

Investigations and arrests involving entheogenic plant substances will be considered low-priority, but the mayor's order does not legalize such compounds.

The city of Minneapolis will officially "deprioritize" investigations and arrests involving entheogenic plants like psilocybin mushrooms, following an executive order signed by Mayor Jacob Frey on Friday.

The order does not legalize so-called "magic mushrooms" or other similar psychoactive plant-based compounds; however investigations and arrests of such substances "shall be the lowest law enforcement priority for the City of Minneapolis." According to the order, "unless required by law, City resources shall not knowingly be used in any investigation, detention or arrest arising out of alleged violations of state and federal law" involving entheogenic plant compounds.

In the order, Frey acknowledges the potential health benefits of such substances for people living with depression, anxiety, PTSD and other conditions.

“Regardless of the stigma attached, when you look at the science behind the benefits of entheogens, it all points in one direction,” Frey said in a statement. “Experts are telling us that these plants help people, and that’s the business we should be in – helping people. With a rise in deaths of despair in our city, and in our society, the data is showing that these plants can help be a remedy. That’s the message I hope this executive order sends elsewhere.”

“I recognize that many of our community members see benefits in using these natural substances for health or religious purposes, and with this Executive Order, Mayor Frey has directed the Minneapolis Police Department to join agencies nationwide in continuing to deemphasize law enforcement activities related to use of entheogenic plants,” Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said in a statement. “I stand with the mayor in support of this action and will ensure the MPD continues to maintain the safety of all residents and community members.”

The executive order notes that it does not prevent prosecutors from using their discretion in cases involving entheogenic plants and fungi. Specifically, it does not prevent prosecution of commercial sales, manufacturing, distribution or possession of such substances in schools or while driving.

Minneapolis joins a growing list of major cities that are ceasing active enforcement or prosecution of people using entheogenic plant compounds; similar measures are in place in Washington, Detroit, Denver, San Francisco, Seattle and the state of Oregon.

