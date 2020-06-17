Multiple people shot, one stabbed overnight in Minneapolis

Police are still investigating several of the incidents.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis Police Department has released information on five separate shootings that happened across the city late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.

Incident 1

Police say a group of people got into an argument in the 2900 block of Columbus Tuesday around 10 p.m. Shots were fired and one adult male was hit. The victim was taken to the hospital by a private party, according to police, and his injuries appear to be non-life-threatening. Police are investigating.

Incident 2

The second incident was reported at 11:25 p.m. on the 1100 block of 21st Avenue North. Police say officers responded to a report of a shooting, and when they arrived they found two women suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers applied a tourniquet to one of the victims at the scene, and a third victim eventually arrived at a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

According to Minneapolis police, a preliminary investigation indicates that a group of people was outside when a vehicle drove by and opened fire. Police are investigating.

Incident 3

A third incident was also reported around 11:30 p.m. Police say two men arrived at a local hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. They told police they were on West Broadway when someone shot them. Investigators believe the shooting happened on the 600 block of West Broadway.

Incident 4

According to police, two men arrived at Hennepin County Medical Center with gunshot wounds around 11:37 p.m. The only information they gave police was that they were shot near 38th and Chicago. Their injuries were not life-threatening.

Incident 5

The fifth incident happened early Wednesday morning around 12:40 a.m. According to police, officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 300 block of W. 32nd Street. At the scene they found an adult male suffering from stab wounds that were not life-threatening. The victim told police he didn't know what happened; he woke up and was injured. Police say this was not a shooting and are investigating.

Over the weekend, seven people were shot in the 200 block of West Broadway Avenue. One victim, a man in his 20s, died on Monday from his injuries.

As of Sunday, there have been six more homicides in Minneapolis, compared to the same time last year.

Minneapolis police records show robberies are up 29%, car thefts up 44% and arson cases have doubled.

However, the number of rape and domestic assault cases have significantly fallen.

A Minneapolis Police Department spokesperson told KARE 11 the coronavirus pandemic and civil unrest following George Floyd's death on May 25 are contributing factors.

The Third Precinct, where Floyd was killed, has seen a rise of nearly 30% in violent crimes this year.