x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

One dead, two injured in crash following police pursuit

According to Bloomington Police, the vehicle, that was reported stolen, fled authorities prior to the crash.
Credit: Minnesota Department of Transportation

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — One person died and two others were hospitalized after a crash following a police pursuit Tuesday near the Mall of America.

According to Bloomington Police, the vehicle, which was reported stolen, fled authorities prior to the crash. The two people injured in the crash were transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

Officials say more information is expected to be released Wednesday.

MORE NEWS: Couple charged in 17-month-old's overdose death

MORE NEWS: Suspect in Minneapolis CSI shooting plans 'duress and insanity' defenses

MORE NEWS: Prosecutor: Girlfriend in 'twisted romantic relationship' admits to shooting MPD CSI

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities in our YouTube playlist:

More Videos

In Other News

Trial delayed for man charged with murdering North High student Deshaun Hill

Before You Leave, Check This Out