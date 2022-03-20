Police investigate shooting inside North Loop event center

Officials say a man showed up at Hennepin Healthcare with a non life-threatening gunshot wound, which police believe he suffered while inside the Muse Event Center.

MINNEAPOLIS — Police are investigating a shooting inside the Muse Event Center in the North Loop early Sunday morning where officials believe at least one person was shot.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers were called to the venue on a report of gunshots being heard inside the building. When authorities arrived, they said they found evidence of shots being fired inside the venue.

Officials say a man showed up at Hennepin Healthcare with a non life-threatening gunshot wound, which investigators believe he suffered while inside the venue. Police say a woman near the shooting also suffered minor injuries.

It's unclear what event was being held inside the venue. As of Sunday afternoon, MPD says no arrests have been made.

MORE NEWS: Man shot while confronting catalytic converter thieves

Watch more local news: