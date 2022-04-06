Police: Monkey stolen from vehicle at Maplewood Cub Foods

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — Police say a monkey was stolen from someone's vehicle in a Cub Foods parking lot Tuesday night in Maplewood.
According to the Maplewood Police Department, at around 8:30 p.m. the victim said she left her capuchin monkey named Coco Chanel inside her vehicle while she went inside the store. When she returned to her vehicle, the monkey and its pink carrier were missing.
Police are asking for anyone who may have information about theft to to contact Lt. Joe Steiner at 651-249-2608 or at joe.steiner@maplewoodmn.gov.
