Police responding to hostage situation at St. Paul gas station

According to officials, the gas station is located near East 7th Street and Johnson Parkway.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Police and a SWAT team are responding to a hostage situation at a Speedway gas station in the Parkway - Greenbrier neighborhood in St. Paul.

According to police, the gas station is located in the area of East 7th Street and Johnson Parkway. It's unclear the number of people inside the gas station, but police are asking people to avoid the area while they're at the scene.

ACTIVE SCENE: Hostage Situation



We have our SWAT team at the Speedway at Johnson and Seventh. Active hostage scene.



Please avoid the area. Watch here for updates. — Saint Paul Police Department (@sppdmn) March 1, 2022

UPDATE: @sppdmn confirms they are currently working a hostage situation at the Speedway at East 7th & Johnson Pkwy. They ask that people avoid the area. Stay with @KARE11 for further updates. — Dave Peterlinz (@DPet_KARE11News) March 1, 2022

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is gathered.

MORE NEWS: 1 dead in south Minneapolis shooting

MORE NEWS: Brooklyn Park man charged with stealing rare Bonsai trees

Watch more local news: