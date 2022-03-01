Police responding to hostage situation at St. Paul gas station

ST PAUL, Minn. — Police and a SWAT team are responding to a hostage situation at a Speedway gas station in the Parkway - Greenbrier neighborhood in St. Paul.
According to police, the gas station is located in the area of East 7th Street and Johnson Parkway. It's unclear the number of people inside the gas station, but police are asking people to avoid the area while they're at the scene.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is gathered.
MORE NEWS: 1 dead in south Minneapolis shooting
Watch more local news:
Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities in our YouTube playlist: