Police urging people to lock cars, close garage doors after 21 vehicles stolen in Woodbury

Woodbury Police are urging drivers to lock their vehicles and close their garage doors after 21 vehicles have been stolen throughout the city since July 30.

Authorities say 14 vehicles were taken from driveways and seven from garages, all happening during the day.

Officials say they've made arrests but they're still searching for other suspects. Police are also encouraging people to call 911 if they see anything suspicious.