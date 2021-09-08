Police: Man shot, killed after argument escalates in Minneapolis

Police say the shooting happened on West Broadway Avenue late Monday morning.

MINNEAPOLIS — Police say one man was killed in a Monday morning argument that escalated to a shooting.

MPD said in a press release that officers responded to the 1600 block of West Broadway Avenue at 11:08 a.m. after getting ShotSpotter notifications and 911 reports that someone had been shot.

Police said the officers found a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound. He was not breathing and didn't have a pulse. Officers started CPR and paramedics took the man to the hospital in "grave condition." He died shortly after arriving.