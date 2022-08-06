x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Seven boys taken into custody following pursuit in east metro

Police say the seven boys — between the ages of 12 and 15 — are believed to be connected a stolen vehicle and attempted to steal from a store in Woodbury.
Credit: KARE

WOODBURY, Minn. — A police pursuit Saturday ended with seven boys — between the ages of 12 and 15 — being taken into custody after officials say they were connected to a stolen vehicle and attempted to steal from a store in Woodbury.

Woodbury Police say they were called to a Cabela’s store off Hudson Road at around 1:35 p.m. on a report of a “disturbance and shoplifting incident.” Police say they later learned that the suspects were also connected to a stolen vehicle.

Authorities say the suspects fled the area in an alleged stolen vehicle, fleeing into Lake Elmo on County Road 13. Officers were able to stop the vehicle using a “PIT maneuver,” however, the suspects then fled on foot, according to officials. Law enforcement eventually took the seven boys into custody.

MORE NEWS: St. Paul homes evacuated, gas line shut down after natural gas fire

MORE NEWS: Wisconsin couple killed, 2 in critical condition following lightning strike in DC

MORE NEWS: St. Paul police officer goes inside a house fire to save four kids

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities in our YouTube playlist:

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

As 10 year anniversary of his murder approaches, push to build memorial for Officer Tom Decker

Before You Leave, Check This Out