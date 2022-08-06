Seven boys taken into custody following pursuit in east metro

Police say the seven boys — between the ages of 12 and 15 — are believed to be connected a stolen vehicle and attempted to steal from a store in Woodbury.

WOODBURY, Minn. — A police pursuit Saturday ended with seven boys — between the ages of 12 and 15 — being taken into custody after officials say they were connected to a stolen vehicle and attempted to steal from a store in Woodbury.

Woodbury Police say they were called to a Cabela’s store off Hudson Road at around 1:35 p.m. on a report of a “disturbance and shoplifting incident.” Police say they later learned that the suspects were also connected to a stolen vehicle.

Authorities say the suspects fled the area in an alleged stolen vehicle, fleeing into Lake Elmo on County Road 13. Officers were able to stop the vehicle using a “PIT maneuver,” however, the suspects then fled on foot, according to officials. Law enforcement eventually took the seven boys into custody.

