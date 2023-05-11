x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Shakopee man found guilty of beheading his girlfriend

America Thayer was beaten to death and beheaded, her body dumped on the side of a busy Shakopee street on July 28, 2021.
Credit: Charles Thayer
Police say America Thayer was beheaded with a machete in broad daylight.

SHAKOPEE, Minn — A Scott County judge has found a man guilty of the gruesome killing of his girlfriend in front of several witnesses two years ago near downtown Shakopee.

Alexis Saborit was found guilty of first-degree murder by District Court Judge Caroline Lennon on May 11.

Saborit had previously waived his right to a jury trial and instead had a stipulated facts trial at the Scott County Government Center.

Credit: KARE

According to court documents, America Thayer was beaten to death and beheaded, her body dumped on the side of a busy Shakopee street on July 28, 2021.

Witnesses saw a man, later identified as Saborit, pull a body out of a car at Fourth Avenue and Spencer Street, dispose of a machete and run away. He was found nearby and arrested.

After Saborit was charged and indicted for first-degree premeditated murder last January, there were concerns that he could be found not guilty by reason of mental illness.

A review hearing has been set for June 1.

Related Articles

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota. 

More Videos

In Other News

St. Paul police arrest teen in connection with Michael Brasel's death

Before You Leave, Check This Out