Shakopee man found guilty of beheading his girlfriend

America Thayer was beaten to death and beheaded, her body dumped on the side of a busy Shakopee street on July 28, 2021.

SHAKOPEE, Minn — A Scott County judge has found a man guilty of the gruesome killing of his girlfriend in front of several witnesses two years ago near downtown Shakopee.

Alexis Saborit was found guilty of first-degree murder by District Court Judge Caroline Lennon on May 11.

Saborit had previously waived his right to a jury trial and instead had a stipulated facts trial at the Scott County Government Center.

Witnesses saw a man, later identified as Saborit, pull a body out of a car at Fourth Avenue and Spencer Street, dispose of a machete and run away. He was found nearby and arrested.

After Saborit was charged and indicted for first-degree premeditated murder last January, there were concerns that he could be found not guilty by reason of mental illness.

A review hearing has been set for June 1.

