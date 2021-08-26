Shootout in Uptown leaves 7 wounded, 1 critically

Police arrived on the 3000 block of Lyndale Avenue South in Minneapolis just before 12:30 a.m. to discover what they called "a chaotic scene."

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police say at least seven people were shot when two people opened fire on each other in Uptown overnight.

Squads were dispatched to the 3000 block of Lyndale Avenue South just before 12:30 a.m. after multiple 911 calls reported shots fired. When officers arrived they discovered what was described as "a chaotic scene" with at least three people were obviously suffering from gunshot wounds. Police were told three additional shooting victims had been taken to Hennepin Healthcare by private vehicle.

While officers were securing and investigating the scene they learned one additional victim was being treated at North Memorial Hospital, bringing the number of those shot to seven. Of those victims, one is reported in critical condition, five are serious and one is described as in good condition. Police say all are expected to survive.

A press release sent out Thursday morning says investigators believe the incident began when two people started shooting at each other outside an Uptown business, and multiple people were caught in the crossfire. Police are working to determine whether those who were shot are suspects, intended targets or innocent bystanders.