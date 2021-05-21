St. Cloud police arrest man with a hatchet

Police say the 25-year-old man threatened officers with the hatchet several times during the chase before officers arrested him.

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — St. Cloud police officers arrested a man who threatened officers with a hatchet on Friday, according to a news release.

Shortly before 11:30 a.m. officers were called to a report of a dispute between a man and a woman in the 400 block of 2nd St SE in St. Cloud.

Police say the suspect ran away and, when officers were following him, he pulled out a hatchet.

According to the news release, the 25-year-old man threatened officers with the hatchet several times during the chase before he was arrested.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital for medical clearance and will then be taken to the Benton County Jail.

He's expected to be charged with 2nd degree assault, threats of violence, fleeing police on foot and felony property damage, according to the release.