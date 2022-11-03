Shooting victim crashes on I-94 Wednesday evening

Police said the driver had been shot multiple times near the bridge at Dale Street and Concordia Avenue.

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — One person was rushed to the hospital Wednesday after being shot multiple times and then rolling a vehicle on the interstate in St. Paul.

St. Paul police told KARE 11 that officers were called to the area around Dale Street and Concordia Avenue around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Witnesses told police a silver Ford sedan had fired shots at a blue or purple-colored Dodge Charger. The Charger then fled the area, heading east.

A short time later, a single-vehicle crash involving that same Charger was reported a few miles away, near the I-94E exit to 5th Street.

Officials said the Charger's driver had multiple gunshot wounds that police called "life-threatening." They were taken to Regions Hospital, and their condition is unknown as of Thursday morning.

Police have not released any other information about the driver at this time.

Investigators said they found evidence of the reported shooting at Dale Street and Concordia Avenue. The silver Ford sedan was not located.

This incident is still under investigation, and police have not reported any suspects or arrests.

