St. Paul police searching for suspects after they struck 2 officers with vehicle

The vehicle sped off and ran over the foot of an officer and struck the other one with a side mirror, police said.

ST PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul police are looking for suspects who were in a vehicle that struck two officers Sunday.

Officers from the Gun and Gang unit approached a vehicle that had a 17-year-old shooting suspect in it at 444 Maryland Avenue, police said.

The vehicle sped off and ran over the foot of an officer and struck the other one with a side mirror, police said.

The vehicle also hit the officers' unmarked car, police said.

A pursuit ensued and the suspects crashed into a parked vehicle and fled on foot, police said.

Officers are searching for the suspects.