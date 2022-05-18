State Patrol arrests man suspected of hitting 2 tow truck operators

A 39-year-old man from Lakeville is charged with two counts of criminal vehicular operation, according to the State Patrol Twitter page.

LAKEVILLE, Minn. — The Minnesota State Patrol has arrested a man suspected of hitting two tow truck operators Monday morning and driving off.

The 39-year-old man from Lakeville is now charged with two counts of criminal vehicular operation, according to the State Patrol's Twitter page.

A 39-year-old man from Lakeville has been arrested in the hit-and-run crash involving two tow truck operators. He is charged with two counts of criminal vehicular operation. The crash is still under investigation. — MN State Patrol (@MnDPS_MSP) May 18, 2022

Monday's hit-and-run incident happened just before 2 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-35, just south of Lakeville in Rice County. Troopers say the two tow truck operators were working to remove a vehicle from the center median of I-35 when they were hit by a driver of a black 2006 Lincoln MKZ.

The State Patrol tweeted out a public plea to be on the lookout for the damaged Lincoln sedan.

Both tow truck operators are from Faribault: One, a 39-year-old man, was transported to Allina Health Faribault Medical Center while a 23-year-old man was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center. Both suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Watch more local news: