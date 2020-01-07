Teen stabbed five times in Anoka County

The teen's mom said she wants the person responsible charged with aggravated assault at minimum.

ANOKA COUNTY, Minn. — The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a stabbing that left a 16-year-old with a collapsed lung.

Police say the stabbing happened at a park in the city of Ramsey on Saturday.

Commander Wayne Heath said a suspect was taken into custody. That man was released pending further investigation.

Meanwhile, Heath said the first call came in at 9:54 p.m. from Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids. Two males reported someone stabbed them at a park in Ramsey, Heath said.

Minutes later at 9:59 p.m., Heath said Ramsey Police received a report from parents of a 19-year-old male stating he had been at a park in Ramsey and stabbed two people.

"The victim is a juvenile and we are not releasing [his] name or confirming identity because of the act and what took place," Heath said.

Meanwhile, Antoinette Brasson, reached out to KARE 11 and told us her 16-year-old son was stabbed at a park in Ramsey on Saturday moments before someone called him the N-word. She said her son told her there was a dispute over a basketball game.

"If Julius stabbed this white boy in the back and called him a racial slur it would be a different story," she said. "When you go home and tell your parents, 'Yeah I stabbed two kids at the park.' You left your home with a weapon to do what you were doing. If we get into it at a park and I am defending myself I will hit you with what I can find. I am not gonna be able to pull out a knife and penetrate your back and the rear of your chest cavity puncturing your lung."

Meanwhile, detectives with the Anoka County Sheriff's Office are trying to determine the actions of all of the parties involved leading to the stabbing. Investigators are reviewing electronic devices to determine the roles of all the parties which will be reviewed by the county attorney. Heath said he does not think this was a random act.

"I think there was some knowledge of the other but do not know what the extent was," Heath said.

The teen's mom said she wants the person responsible charged with aggravated assault at minimum.

"You were attempting to kill my child. These are not stab wounds in one place," she said. "The attacks on those of color. It is enough. It is enough. The same standards and expectations should apply for everyone."