Three injured in St. Paul shooting Friday

ST PAUL, Minn. — Two women and one man were injured in a shooting Friday afternoon in St. Paul.
St. Paul Police say the shooting occurred just after 4 p.m. on the 1000 block of Otto Avenue. All three victims were taken to Regions Hospital with injuries that are believed to be non life-threatening, according to police.
No arrests have been made and authorities are still investigating to determine what led up to the shooting.
