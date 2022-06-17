Three injured in St. Paul shooting Friday

St. Paul police say the shooting occurred just after 4 p.m. on the 1000 block of Ott Avenue.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Two women and one man were injured in a shooting Friday afternoon in St. Paul.

St. Paul Police say the shooting occurred just after 4 p.m. on the 1000 block of Otto Avenue. All three victims were taken to Regions Hospital with injuries that are believed to be non life-threatening, according to police.

No arrests have been made and authorities are still investigating to determine what led up to the shooting.

