Waseca officer Arik Matson to head home Monday

WASECA, Minn. — The Waseca Police Department announced in a Facebook post that officer Arik Matson is set to head home Monday, Oct. 19 after being shot in the head during a suspicious person call on Jan. 20, 2020.
There is a welcome home event for the officer scheduled for Monday at noon on the sidewalks of "State Street (Highway 13) from the Waseca Junior/Senior High School to the Public Safety building," the Facebook post reads.
There will be an escort of emergency vehicles transporting Matson.
Those who want to attend are asked to maintain social distancing.
Chief Penny Vought released the following statement:
“The day we have hoped for is finally almost here. Arik will soon be home with his family, his law enforcement family and his friends. We have missed him tremendously and will continue to support him as he recovers from his injuries. We would like to acknowledge and express our deepest gratitude to the first responders, doctors and nurses who saved his life. We also would like to thank the numerous retired and current law enforcement officers who watched over him at various facilities and the essential workers who provided outstanding care to him during his healing journey. Lastly, thank you to the countless number of people throughout Minnesota and the United States who have sent their well wishes to Arik and to us. Your support will never be forgotten.”
Matson is currently at a rehab facility in Omaha, Nebraska, relearning how to walk and perform daily routines.