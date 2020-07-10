Officer Arik Matson 'coming home soon'

"He is very excited to be coming home soon and continuing his therapies here in MN for the long months to come ahead," Matson's wife Megan wrote on CaringBridge.

OMAHA, Neb. — The wife of wounded Waseca Police officer Arik Matson says she has been sitting in on therapy sessions, preparing to be his major caregiver as he will be "coming home soon."

Matson is currently at a rehab facility in Omaha, Nebraska, relearning how to walk and perform daily routines after being shot in the head during a suspicious person call on Jan. 20, 2020.

In an update posted on Arik's CaringBridge page, Megan Matson shares that things have remained status quo over the past month, and says the couple and their family are "still taking everything day by day." Megan travels to Omaha every couple weeks to interact with therapists during sessions with her husband, gaining experience and knowledge on tasks like transferring Arik to a vehicle, getting in and out of the restroom and getting him dressed.

"Arik is moving in the right direction slowly but surely," she writes. "Every week we are making strides onto the right path. He is very excited to be coming home soon and continuing his therapies here in MN for the long months to come ahead."

Megan Matson noted that it has been nine months since the fateful night Arik was shot. She made a list of the impacts the event has indelibly left on her family.



9 Months of -pain

but a lifetime of -gain

9 Months of -hardship

but a lifetime of -happiness

9 Months of -separation

but a lifetime -together

9 Months of -praying

but a lifetime of -worshiping

Matson noted that October also marks Pastor Appreciation Month, and thanked Pastor Kaleb from Hope Church for his support during their ordeal. "Your compassion has made a huge impact on our family. We will never forgot the difference you've made in our life. Thank you for always giving your all!"

Megan Matson also passed along works from Arik. "Make a relationship with your pastor, so when you need the power of prayer or need them the most during a season of your life, they will be there for you through your darkest and lightest moments. See you all soon."