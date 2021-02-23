'White powdery substance' found in letter in Minneapolis Federal Building; HAZMAT team responds

A spokesperson said both the fire department's HAZMAT team and MPD's Bomb Squad have responded.

MINNEAPOLIS — A HAZMAT team has responded to a Minneapolis federal building after an employee found a "white powdery substance" in a letter or mailed-in application, city fire officials said.

According to Minneapolis Fire Department spokesperson Melanie Rucker, an employee of the city's Federal Building on 212 3rd Avenue South found the substance Tuesday. The fire department's HAZMAT team was dispatched to the building, where Rucker said they are working to identify the substance.

According to the U.S. General Services Administration's website, the building houses offices for passport services, Housing and Urban Development and the National Labor Relations Board.

As of about 1:15 p.m., Rucker said crews are still at the building. She added that the Minneapolis Police Department's Bomb Squad has also recently arrived.