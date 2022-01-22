Woman murdered in St. Paul's North End neighborhood

Homicide investigators interviewed the two men who were at the house when officers arrived, according to St. Paul police.

ST PAUL, Minn. — A woman was shot and killed just after midnight in the North End neighborhood in St. Paul, police announced on Saturday morning.

According to the St. Paul Police Department, officers responded to a 911 call around midnight Saturday when someone reported hearing an argument and a single gunshot on the 40 block of Lyton Place.

When officers arrived, they found a woman laying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound, police say. Shortly after paramedics arrived, they pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

Homicide investigators interviewed the two men who were at the house when officers arrived, according to St. Paul police. A forensics team and video management units also responded to the case.

The St. Paul Police Department said in a press release that investigators do not believe this was a random incident.

Police say a 35-year-old St. Paul man was arrested and booked into the Ramsey County Jail on the suspicion of murder. No charges have been formally filed.

The victim's identity and cause of death will be released by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office following an autopsy.

St. Paul police say this is the fourth murder to happen in the city in 2022.

