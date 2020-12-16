Woman reunited with dog after it was stolen during car theft

Lucy was found on Dec. 4 but now a dozen da later on Dec. 16, Gina was reunited with her other furry friend Lola.

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minneapolis woman has been reunited with her dog after her car was stolen earlier this month with her two dogs inside. One of the dogs was found shortly after.

Lola and Lucy were in the backseat of Gina Rios' car on the morning of Dec. 3, near the intersection of E 42nd Street and Bloomington Avenue in south Minneapolis.

Rios said she was dropping her daughter off at a nearby daycare as she did every weekday, while the dogs waited in the backseat. However, this time around things took a turn for the worst.

Lucy was found on Dec. 4 but now a dozen days later on Dec. 16, Gina was reunited with her other furry friend Lola.