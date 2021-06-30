Young victims targeted in Brooklyn Center robbery spree

Police say the crimes have taken place over the last two nights, and descriptions of the suspects are similar in each case.

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — Brooklyn Center police are warning residents about a robbery spree that is targeting young victims in the northeast section of the city.

A release sent to media outlets says two of the robberies took place at Firehouse Park, 6535 Bryant Ave. N, while another robbery and an assault took place at locations nearby. The victims who were targeted range in age from eight to 14 years old, and police say one of the crimes involved a handgun.

One robbery took place Monday night, the other three crimes happened Tuesday. The number of suspects in each case have ranged from one up to three.

In a crime alert distributed to residents, police say the suspects are described as African American males in their early-to-mid teens. In at least one case, masks were worn.

Brooklyn Center police tell KARE 11 they have increased patrols in the area, and have spoken with city employees who are in and around the parks about keeping their eyes open.

Here are some things police say you can do to prevent being victimized.

If approached and threatened, comply with an assailant's demands.

Upon witnessing or receiving any information regarding suspicious activity call 9-1-1 immediately. If something doesn’t feel right, it probably isn’t.

Be a good witness - try to observe, height, hair and eye color, any distinguishing marks/scars, tattoos, vehicle description and direction of travel. Write down everything immediately after an incident has occurred and contact the police.

Police are looking for tips from anyone who knows those responsible, and are offering assurances that they will not be identified in reports or court documents. Anyone with information is asked to call 763-503-3245.

MORE NEWS: Minnesota health officials make summer COVID testing recommendations