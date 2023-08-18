SCSU cuts 19 faculty jobs just days ahead of the beginning of fall semester

SCSU student enrollment has dropped 8,000 since 2011, according to university officials.

Officials with the St. Cloud State's faculty association say 19 additional cuts were announced Friday, just days before the fall semester begins.

Inter Faculty Organization President Jenna Chernega confirmed the cuts in a statement, calling out the administration for "failing to listen to its community."

"Today's announcement of 19 additional faculty cuts is another example of St. Cloud State's administration failing to listen to its community," Chernega said in a statement. "Our hearts are with the talented and passionate faculty members who will lose their jobs because of poor leadership. And, as faculty know, the most negative impact will be felt by the current and future students we serve. Despite this disheartening news, faculty, staff, and community members will continue advocating for common sense and human decency to prevail at St. Cloud State."

Officials with the university said the cuts are part of a multi-year plan that was announced earlier this year to address a $24 million deficit due primarily to declining enrollment numbers. According to Dr. Kathy Kloby, associate vice president of strategic communications at SCSU, the cuts were presented in the plan, along with alternative options, including early retirement, but it wasn't enough to make up for the deficit.

"It is important to note that these reductions are a continuation of the proposed reductions already announced last Spring 23," said Dr. Kloby in a statement. "This is part of a multi-year plan to address a structural deficit while identifying areas for investment and growth. We shared the plan with our campus community back in April and May. We also offered 121 early retirement options and only 11 faculty selected that option.

"Reductions are extremely difficult decisions and any kind of reduction in personnel is a last resort, but these decisions will address a structural deficit that was accelerated by a global pandemic, and the inflated cost of instruction that has built up over many years. We are also thankful for the faculty who are stepping up to rethink our program offerings and innovate for our students.

"We do not have additional information to share such as a list of programs. The Faculty Association contract dictates what positions will be retrenched.”

The university announced back in May that it was dropping dozens of major programs and cutting more than 100 faculty positions over the next five years in response to a deficit caused by enrollment decline. SCSU student enrollment has dropped by 8,000 since 2011, according to university officials. Enrollment numbers have been a major issue statewide recently as Minnesota has seen a decline of more than 100,000 postsecondary students since 2010.

