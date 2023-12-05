With graduation season in full swing, universities address dropping enrollment

This comes as the National Student Clearinghouse reports trade schools are booming, with construction program enrollment alone rising by 19%.

ST PAUL, Minn. — This weekend marks the start of graduation season and on Friday, University of Minnesota graduate students received their diplomas.

On Saturday, nearly 6,000 U of M students will walk across the stage at Huntington Bank Stadium, but as this school year ends, the work is just beginning for leaders at the U of M and other universities like St. Thomas.

These schools are in the middle of some big changes, including how to address drops in enrollment.

Enrollment at the University of Minnesota, for example, is falling by double digits at three of its five campuses. The U of M is even asking lawmakers for millions in funding, considering a tuition increase and cuts at its liberal arts college.

But according to the National Student Clearinghouse, the number of people going to college is down across the country. New data shows the undergraduate student body is 1.4 million students smaller than before the pandemic.

The data comes as trade programs are booming, including at Dunwoody College of Technology. Vice President of Enrollment Management Cindy Olson says the number of new students is up 25% from last year.

"Trades were thought of as a dirtier job or a job that you don't need scholastic aptitude to be successful," said Olson. "We're really changing that stigma about trade education as another way to launch yourself into a successful career."

Olson said the school's most popular programs include construction, drafting and design and automotive services.

"That has made these to be really great opportunities and the rate of return on investment just can’t be beat," said Olson.

It's the same goal for the newest St. Thomas University president, Rob Vischer, who spoke to KARE 11 ahead of his inauguration.

"We need to make sure we're delivering a strong return on our investment as families and students invest in an education to make sure it's worth their while," said Vischer, a longtime law school professor at the university.

Vischer credits St. Thomas' ability to continually evolve over its nearly 140-year history. And despite what's happening at the U of M, said enrollment at St. Thomas is up 10% from last fall.

"We can offer resources and experiences that some smaller colleges can’t do," said Vischer. "We want to be forming graduates who have learned how to learn because the economy and technology is changing so rapidly; you can’t just take one skill set and think that’s going to last for a lifetime."

All the leaders do agree that no matter one's path, they hope it builds a better future for everyone.

