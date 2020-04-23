Class of 2020 | Here's how to give Minnesota graduating seniors a shout-out

KARE 11 wants to give high school and college seniors a moment in the spotlight.

This is the year no one saw coming. The year COVID-19 disrupted our lives in unimaginable ways. We all started the new decade full of plans, hopes and dreams of making this our best year yet.

Whether you’re a senior in college or senior in high school, you were preparing to walk across the stage and graduate. You are looking forward to getting that first post-college job or becoming a freshman in college.

KARE 11 wants to make sure the senior class of 2020 gets some public recognition from their loved ones.

CONGRATULATIONS GRADUATES! 🎉🎓

Submissions may be shared in KARE 11 broadcasts and on the KARE 11 social platforms.

Here’s how to submit:

🎓 Submit a photo

🎓 Student’s name

🎓 School name

🎓 Tell us about your special student!

Reminder: UPLOAD THE SENIOR'S PHOTO.

***Personal photos only. We cannot feature any professional portraits.***