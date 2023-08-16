Take the KARE 11 Back to School Parent Survey

Share your thoughts, concerns, and questions you would ask your school's leaders.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Summer, we hardly knew ye.

Teachers are starting to prep their classrooms, school supply sales are well underway, and kids are counting down their remaining days without homework before the 2023-24 school year gets underway.

Ahead of the return to the classroom, KARE 11 wants to hear from parents about your thoughts, feelings and concerns for the new school year.

Take our KARE 11 Back to School Parent Survey below and let us know how you're feeling about your child's education and safety, and also share the questions you might have for school district leaders. Responses can be made anonymously, or you may optionally include contact information. All survey responses and questions may appear in upcoming reporting on KARE 11 and kare11.com.

