Monday Minneapolis Public School teachers start casting votes for and against striking

The outcome of the vote could impact the rest of the school year for students and staff.

MINNEAPOLIS — Starting on Monday and running through Thursday, Feb. 17, Minneapolis Public Schools teachers will have the opportunity to cast a ballot and decide if they support or oppose a teachers strike.

The Minneapolis Teachers Union and the public school district have been going back and forth for the past two years, trying to agree on a contract that both sides feel is fair.

But since they haven't been able to reach consensus, a strike could be looming.

If teachers approve a strike, the union would still have the final say on if a strike was needed or not, and would then make a formal notification to school district if the strike was approved.

MPS teachers are asking for smaller class sizes, better wages, and better mental health resources, as well as better COVID-19 precautions.

"It's the most stressful school year ever and we cannot allow our children to go through one more day of current conditions, many of which are years in the making," said Greta Callahan with the Minneapolis Teachers Union.

Votes will be counted on Thursday night, and the results are scheduled to be announced Thursday night or early Friday morning.

If the union did approve a strike, it would be the first since 1970.