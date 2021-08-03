Minnesota didn't reach Governor Walz goal of every K-12 student back in school by March 8th, but it's close

According to the Minnesota Department of Education, 9% of Minnesota school districts are still doing "all distance learning" as of March 8th.

MINNEAPOLIS — Back in mid-February, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said his goal was to get every K-12 student back into the classroom, at least part-time, by March 8.

And here we are, March 8, and we're not quite there yet.

According to the Minnesota Department of Education, 50 school districts, about 9% of the school districts in the state, are still in all-distance mode.

Most of those school districts are located in the Twin Cities metro, but there are a few in the Duluth area, a few near Rochester and a few others in Southern Minnesota.

On Monday, Governor Walz announced that 55% of Minnesota’s teachers, school support staff workers, and childcare providers have been vaccinated.

He says that number will continue to rise and will bring additional safety and protection to teachers and students in the classroom.

“Our middle school, our secondary students are coming back. Over the next few weeks, with the leadership of local educational leaders, they’re boards, they are determining together with the Minnesota board of education the safest way to get kids back into school,” Walz said.

The Minnesota Department of Education is also making plans for summer school.