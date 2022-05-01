Minneapolis Public Schools switches to e-learning on Jan. 10

The school system cited inclement weather, as well as the impact of COVID-19 on their transportation systems.

Minneapolis Public Schools (MPS) announced Sunday it would be closing down all of its facilities and switching students to e-learning for Monday, Jan. 10 as a result of inclement weather and the impact of COVID-19.

COVID was cited as a key driving factor reducing the number of district school buses to safely transport students to and from school, amid projected frigid winter weather in the forecast.

The school system also cited a rise in COVID cases over the weekend as a component informing their decision.

"Students will receive details from their specific school and/or teacher about the day’s start and end times, teacher availability times to meet with students and any additional e-learning activities," MPS said.

The temporary closure on Monday impacts all MPS facilities, including Minneapolis Kids sites and Minneapolis Community Education evening classes.

School sports-related activities, as well as "school sponsored activities," have also been cancelled.

MPS Superintendent Ed Graff says, “...with the increased limitations on our transportation department as a result of COVID-19 infections reported over the weekend, moving forward we decided that bus transportation [Monday] just poses too great a safety risk to our students.”

The school has made additional winter weather guidelines available on their website.

MPS says families concerned over meal availability on Monday can access this website.

