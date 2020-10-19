Saint Paul Public Schools start hybrid learning

Stage 1 students will return to classrooms on Monday morning.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Monday morning, around 500 students and 650 educators from the Saint Paul Public School system will return to the classroom as Stage 1 students transition to hybrid learning.

The return to in-person learning comes months after students were sent home as coronavirus cases swept across the state back in spring 2020.

"After careful consideration using local data about COVID-19, and these 23 readiness targets, SPPS has met all targets needed to transition students in Stage 1 to hybrid learning," said Superintendent Dr. Joe Gothard.

"As planning to reopen our school district progressed this summer, it became clear that bringing staff and students back in stages would be the best and most logistically feasible way to accommodate the diverse needs of our large school community. Our ultimate goal is to welcome all students and school staff back to our buildings when it is safe and possible to do so," said Gothard.

SPPS considers 24 readiness targets that need to be met before transitioning students to in-person learning. The targets include available PPE, health protocols and local COVID-19 data.

The following Stage 1 programs will begin hybrid-learning on Monday, Oct. 19:

• Bridgeview School

• Focus Beyond School

• The Downtown School (JDC)

• Care & Treatment program

• Hospital program

• River East

• Journeys

As students in St. Paul prepare to return to school, all students in the Minneapolis Public School system are still learning remotely.