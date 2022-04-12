SPPS to drop mask mandate starting April 18

The discontinuation of SPPS' mask mandate is in place so long as Ramsey County maintains "low to medium" levels of community transmission.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Saint Paul Public Schools (SPPS) Education Board voted Tuesday to discontinue its mask mandate for all students, staff and visitors starting April 18, regardless of vaccination status.

The new policy is in place for all district buildings and transportation, with the exception of routes serviced by Metro Transit, as those routes still operate under federal masking mandates as "public transportation."

According to the school, the mask mandate will be discontinued while Ramsey County remains in "low to medium" transmission levels, in line with new guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control — however, the district will resume mask wearing should those levels elevate to the "high transmission" category, including for staff and educators delivering certain "direct student support services."

Regardless of transmission level, the district says it still "strongly" recommends wearing masks for individuals that are unvaccinated, ineligible to receive the vaccine, or immunocompromised — or any staff who assists those who are.

The district also recommends those who recently completed a five-day isolation window to wear masks for an additional five days within school facilities, as well as students who are undergoing evaluation by a school health official.

The district issued the following statement, in part:

While this change will be welcomed by many, we know that it may concern others. Staff and students will be supported in their decision to wear or not wear a mask. Masks have been shown to protect the wearer even when others are not masked. Bullying or harassment regarding individuals' choices will not be tolerated. Please take some time to talk with your students and stress the importance of respecting the personal choices of others.

Vaccination and testing continue to be a high priority. If you are eligible and have not already done so, please get vaccinated. Students and staff who feel ill should continue to stay home and get tested for COVID-19. For more information about COVID-19 prevention strategies at Saint Paul Public Schools, please refer to the updated Employee Workplace Manual and Student and Family Guidelines.

Thank you for doing your part to keep our community healthy and learning in our schools.