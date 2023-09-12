St. Louis Park Superintendent Dr. Astein Osei resigns

Osei took the position in 2017, following various stints at Twin Cities schools working in physical education and various administrative and leadership roles.

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. — St. Louis Park Pubic Schools (SLPPS) announced Superintendent Dr. Astein Osei stepped down from his position Tuesday, saying the district's director of student services has agreed to temporarily serve in his place.

In a letter sent to SLPPS students and their families, Board Chair Anne Casey wrote Osei notified the district of his decision Tuesday. District officials did not elaborate on Osei's decision further, but thanked him for his "service to the school district and its students."

"Through the transition of leadership in our district, we will continue to center students and stay focused on the day to day operations that make our schools exceptional places for learning," the letter said.

Tami Reynolds, SLPPS director of student services, will act as superintendent for the district "for the foreseeable future."

"I want to assure the St. Louis Park Public Schools staff, families, students, and community that we all remain committed to a successful school year," Casey said in the letter. "We have exceptional leaders, highly skilled educators and an all around phenomenal staff who will continue to prioritize our students and families each day."

Osei took the position in 2017, following various stints at Twin Cities schools working in physical education, various administrative and leadership roles, including principal of Johnson Aerospace and Engineering High School in St. Paul.

According to SLPPS, Osei also served as a member of the Children First Executive Committee, St. Louis Park Noon Rotary, St. Louis Park Human Rights Commission, St. Louis Park Crime Prevention Board, Perspectives Board of Directors, Hennepin County Sheriff's Office Community Advisory Board and Keep Every Youth Safe (KEYS) Initiative.

Casey went on to say district officials will keep families in the loop about plans to replace Osei in the days.

