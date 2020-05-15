District leaders hand-delivered caps, gowns and yard signs to each senior.

ST PAUL, Minn. — It was a special day for a special delivery Friday, to more than 2,000 well-deserving seniors in St. Paul Public Schools (SPPS).

District leaders hand-delivered caps, gowns and yard signs to each senior.

"We typically get to hand these to students in-person at their school, it's kind of a big fun day," said Heahter Kilgore, Director of Family Engagement and Community Partnerships for SPPS.

It was a day, for some, overcome with emotion at the thought of not having the traditional pomp and circumstance celebration, yet the personal gesture of hand-delivering a cap and gown still means just as much.

"I'm very grateful, I really wanted her to graduate, she was sick for her 8th grade graduation and now she’s going to miss this graduation," said Maria Jaco, whose daughter is a senior.

St. Paul Public Schools is one of several districts across the state to host a virtual ceremony where each students' name will be read and each student seen in their gown and tassels, rocking with pride.

"All of our students have iPads, we’re a one-to-one iPad district, and so our graduates are going to use their iPads to join their graduation," said Kilgore.

While there wont be a traditional stage to cross or a handshake and a pat on the back from school leaders, for the class of 2020 it’ll be a year to remember.

A year we all can agree, thus far has been anything but traditional.