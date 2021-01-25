Education announcement expected from Gov. Walz Monday

Students across the state are heading back to in-person classrooms, but some teachers want to wait until more people have a chance to get the COVID vaccine.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — Parents, students and educators are waiting for a planned announcement from Governor Walz on the future of education during the pandemic.

Few details have been released regarding Monday's message beyond the state calling it a "sweeping education plan."

The announcement is planned for 2 p.m.

The governor's office says Walz will announce a plan to address the "immediate impact of the pandemic while building an education system which prepares every student for success."

The announcement comes after the first week back to in-person learning for many elementary schools across the state, including the largest district in Minnesota, Anoka-Hennepin School District.

The youngest students in the St. Paul School District will head back to class on Monday, Feb. 1, and the Minneapolis School Board voted last week to bring students back on Feb. 8.

Gov. Walz announced a few weeks ago that elementary schools could open for in-person learning on Jan. 18, but left the decision up to each district.

Some teachers across the state oppose the decision, saying that students should continue distance learning until more people can get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The St. Paul Teacher's Union has protested the decision to return, holding a car rally several weeks ago, decorating vehicles with bright signs and blasting horns.