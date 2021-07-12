With substitute teachers in short supply, a UMN leader is using her PTO to step into the classroom

Subbing is just one way Kelly Meyer is helping fill a need for teachers right now.

MINNEAPOLIS — As school districts across Minnesota work to alleviate growing staffing shortages and pandemic-related stressors, they are competing for a shrinking number of substitute teachers.

"With the amount of openings right now, as a sub, you pretty much have your pick of what you want to do," said Kelly Meyer, who recently started substitute teaching in the metro area. "One district is currently giving away a television set if you'll sub on a Monday or a Friday."

But Meyer's renewed interest in subbing isn't motivated by electronics.

"I'm a former teacher, so after having taught for nine years, I missed the classroom and I thought, 'Why don't I get a sub license, go into the schools and see what it's like to be back in the schools now that they're facing so many challenges?'" Meyer said.

There's just one problem: Meyer also has a full-time job. She is the school partnership coordinator for the University of Minnesota's Office of Teacher Education.

"My role is to connect the university to our local school districts in innovative ways," Meyer said.

With the pandemic limiting her ability to connect with schools, Meyer said it made sense to use subbing to get back inside schools and fill a need at the same time. Even if that meant she had to sacrifice some of her personal time to do it.

"So I am currently taking personal time off," Meyer said. "I am taking PTO vacation time once or twice a month to get into the same school to sub."

Meyer knows not all faculty have the time, or time off, to make the same type of commitment, but her experience helped pave the way for the University of Minnesota to change a key policy to now allow students pursuing their master's degrees to substitute teach in the classrooms where they currently student teach.

Meyer: "A lot of them are prepared for that extra challenge of having their own classroom during substitute teaching, while they are student teaching."

Kent: "What kind of a response have you gotten?"

Meyer: "I had a principal say to me early on, because we reached out for feedback on the new policy, and I had a principal say, 'You know, our student teachers are working their butts off and we want to pay them for the work that they're putting in.' So we know that our school partners are looking forward to it, but we also know our teacher candidates are looking forward to getting paid."

Erdahl: "Speaking of those opportunities, what is available right now?"

Meyer: "There are 30-40 openings for next Monday alone. That's for two school districts. It's a big deal. I mean that's what's leading to teacher burnout too because they're having to cover those classes when no subs show up. Kids are going to show up, so they need to have a teacher there and so the teachers are being asked to cover on their breaks and things."

That's why Kelly plans to keep subbing during her time off.

"I'm going to a kindergarten class this Friday, so it should be kind of fun," Meyer said.

And maybe she'll add some electronics in the process.

"Yeah, I could use a new tv," she said.