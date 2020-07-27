Live updates: COVID-19 reaches every Minnesota county

Here are the latest updates on COVID-19 in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Monday, July 27

11 a.m.

Cases of coronavirus have now been reported in every Minnesota county, with Lake of the Woods finally getting its first confirmed case.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported 650 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths on Monday.

The new cases were reported out of a daily testing volume of 13,542. Testing volumes and by extension new case numbers tend to be lower early in the week, as fewer people go in for testing over the weekend.

MDH reports that 257 people are hospitalized, with 126 of them in the ICU. That's the second day in a row that hospitalizations have decreased, but the highest number of ICU cases in five days.

People ages 20-29 have now far surpassed other ages as the largest group of COVID-19 cases, with 12,288 as of Monday. The next-largest group is people in their 30s with 9,610. People ages 80-89 account for the highest number of deaths in one age group, at 533.

Community exposure with no known contact with a COVID-19 case now accounts for more cases than any other cause. That number is a key indicator for state health officials deciding whether to roll back Minnesota's reopening measures.

MDH and Gov. Tim Walz hope the new statewide mask mandate will help to quell that community spread. Monday is the first weekday it's in effect, after it officially started on Saturday.

Parents, teachers, students and others across the state are awaiting a Thursday decision on whether students will go back into classrooms this fall.

Sunday, July 26

2:30 p.m.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 957 new COVID-19 cases Sunday as the total number of confirmed cases rose to 48,827.

Health officials announced one new death Sunday, raising the total number of fatalities statewide to 892. That's just under 2% of those testing positive for the virus.

Wisconsin health officials say a total of 4,394 people have been hospitalized for the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, roughly 9% of the total number of people who have been diagnosed with the virus.

Of the confirmed cases in Wisconsin, 25% involve people between the ages of 20 to 29, 17% are between 30 and 39, 14% are between 40 and 49, and 13% are 50 to 59. An estimated 9% are between 60 and 69, and 9% are between 10 and 19.

As of Friday, Milwaukee County reported the largest number of cases with 18,140 and 427 deaths. Dane County reports 3,831 cases and 33 deaths, while Brown County has registered 3,766 cases and 50 deaths.

11:30 a.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) announced Sunday that the number of positive coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Minnesota has increased by 871 bringing the cumulative total to 51,153.

Three more people also died, bringing the death total to 1,574.

Health officials say 1,205 deaths have taken place in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Of the three new deaths, one occurred in long-term care and two at private residences.

MDH also said Sunday that the total number of tests taken is at 957,374.

Health officials also say 4,920 total cases have required hospitalization. Of the total cases as of Sunday, 217 people remained in the hospital with 115 patients in intensive care.

MDH says 44,431 people no longer need to be isolated.

Of those who have tested positive, people between the ages of 20-29 account for the most cases with 12,126 cases and three deaths, and those ages 30-39 follow with 9,500 cases and 12 deaths. Those between 80 and 89 years old account for the highest number of fatalities in one age group at 532, out of 1,778 confirmed cases.

In terms of likely exposure to the coronavirus, MDH says 7,857 cases involved exposure in a congregate living setting, 648 were in a corrections setting, and 207 were in a homeless shelter. A total of 10,018 cases had known contact with a person who has a confirmed case, 11,232 cases had community transmission with no known contact with an infected person, and 5,601 were linked to an outbreak outside of congregate living or health care.

MDH says 3,525 cases were linked to travel. Health care workers or patients account for 3,618 of diagnosed COVID-19 cases.

Hennepin County has the most cases in the state at 16,316, with 807 deaths, followed by Ramsey County with 6,253 cases and 254 deaths. Dakota County reports 3,475 cases and 102 deaths.

2 p.m.

Wisconsin's Department of Health Services reported 953 new cases Saturday as the total number of confirmed cases rose to 47,870. Health officials announced 13 new deaths Saturday, raising the total number of fatalities statewide to 891. That's just under 2% of those testing positive for the virus.

Wisconsin health officials say a total of 4,368 people have been hospitalized for the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, roughly 9.1% of the total number of people who have been diagnosed with the virus.

Of the confirmed cases in Wisconsin, 26% involve people between the ages of 20 to 29, 17% are between 30 and 39, 14% are between 40 and 49, and 13% are 50 to 59. An estimated 9% are between 60 and 69, and 9% are between 10 and 19.

A more detailed breakdown of cases by county can be found on the DHS website.

11 a.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported 805 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing the total number of Minnesotans who have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began to 50,291.

MDH says another five Minnesotans have died of complications from the virus during the past day, bringing the total number of fatalities in the state to 1,571.

Minnesota hospitals are currently treating 287 patients for the coronavirus, with 115 of them dealing with symptoms serious enough to require care in the ICU.

MDH reports that 43,625 people once diagnosed with the virus have recovered enough that they no longer require isolation.

Of those who have tested positive, people between the ages of 20-29 account for the most cases with 11,900 cases and three deaths, and those ages 30-39 follow with 9,316 cases and 12 deaths. Those between 80 and 89 years old account for the highest number of fatalities in one age group at 531, out of 1,765 confirmed cases.

Hennepin County has the most cases in the state at 16,067, with 806 deaths, followed by Ramsey County with 6,164 cases and 253 deaths. Dakota County reports 3,386 cases and 102 deaths.