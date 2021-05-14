Live updates: MDH reports 1,306 new COVID cases, vaccination numbers slow

Here is the latest information on COVID-19 cases and trends in Minnesota, and the effort to vaccinate all residents against the virus.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Friday, May 14

Walz to end Minnesota's mask mandate Friday

CDC panel endorses Pfizer vaccine for kids ages 12 to 15

Governor says Minnesota can beat Biden's vaccine goal of 70% by July 4

Mayo study reveals lingering "brain fog," headaches with some long-haulers

New cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota remain over the 1,000 mark, but are significantly lower than they were just a few weeks ago, according to numbers released Friday by state health officials.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) recorded 1,306 new infections based on results from 36,823 tests (28,965 PCR, 7,858 antigen) processed in private and state labs. Health experts consider a positive PCR test a confirmed COVID case, while a positive antigen test is considered a probable case.

Those new cases brings Minnesota's total up to 592,750 since the pandemic arrived in the state, with 41,753 of those cases based on antigen tests.

Daily COVID cases have not been above the 2,000 mark since April 23 and 24. State officials had expressed a concern over a spike in cases, and the presence of additional strains of the virus.

Nine more people have died from COVID, bringing state fatalities to 7,283.

Daily hospitalizations continue their slow but steady drop, with 464 people being treated on an inpatient basis across the state Thursday. Of those patients 123 are showing symptoms serious enough to require treatment in ICU.

Total hospitalizations from the pandemic are up to 31,315. MDH says 575,133 people who tested positive for the virus have improved to the point they no longer require isolation.

The state vaccine dashboard reveals the extent to which Minnesota's vaccination effort has slowed. About halfway through May 358,225 vaccine doses have been administered, less than one quarter of the 1,583,323 that went into arms in April.

At this point the numbers don't reflect doses being given to those ages 12 to 15, just cleared earlier this week by a CDC panel to be vaccinated. As of Wednesday 2,260,019 people ages 16 and older had completed their COVID series and were considered completely vaccinated (51.2%) while 2,694,297 have received at least one immunization (61.1%).

Gov. Tim Walz had previously said Minnesota's statewide mask mandate would be dropped once the percentage of eligible residents to receive at least one dose hit 70%, but he is now expected to drop the mandate Friday after the CDC loosened masking guidelines the day before.

Thursday, May 13

11 a.m.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan and State Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm are visiting the community vaccination clinic at St. Paul RiverCentre to emphasize how easy it is to get a walk-up COVID-19 immunization without an appointment.

State health officials have taken steps like opening all nine state-run community sites to remove barriers for Minnesotans who are either hesitant to get vaccinated, or who may just consider the process an inconvenience.

"Folks are busy, folks have things to do, they don't want to and it's many times hard to either get themselves or their children in for appointments," Walz said on Thursday.

Walz said those sites are offering walk-up vaccines to 12- to 15-year-olds, now that the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for emergency use in that age group.

The numbers of statewide vaccinations have slowed in recent days, as those who were anxious to protect themselves against COVID-19 have completed their shot series and are considered fully vaccinated.

Walz said he's still confident Minnesota will beat President Joe Biden's goal of 70% of adults 18 and up getting at least one shot by July 4.

"We've got this thing, we're very close, we've got to push going on to the end," Walz said.

MDH says 2,685,779 people in the state have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That's about 60.9% of Minnesota's 16 and older population. Of that group, 2,229,027 are fully vaccinated — about 50.5% of the same population.

Just over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Thursday, along with 19 deaths.