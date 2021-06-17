Live updates: New Minnesota COVID cases back up into triple digits

Here are the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to vaccinate residents in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Thursday, June 17

New COVID cases at 142 after consecutive days in double digits

Another death in 20 to 24 age group

Full FDA approval may prove key to continuing vaccination effort

Novavax study shows its shot is highly effective against COVID

New Minnesota COVID cases jumped in the last 24-hour reporting period, moving well past the 100 mark after two consecutive days in double digits.

Data released by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) Thursday shows 142 new infections, bringing the state case total to 604,184 since the pandemic started. The new recorded cases are based on results from 15,518 processed tests (12,330 PCR, 3,188 antigen), a relatively moderate volume.

MDH considers a positive PCR test a confirmed COVID case, while a positive antigen test is considered a probable case.

The state's four most populous counties have recorded the most COVID activity, with Hennepin County documenting 124,863 cases and 1,774 deaths, followed by Ramsey County with 52,480 cases and 895 deaths, Dakota County with 46,804 cases and 470 deaths, and Anoka County with 42,746 cases and 458 fatalities.

Young adults between ages 20 and 24 account for the latest grouping of cases with 58,352, and MDH is reporting an additional COVID-related death in this age group, bringing the total to five.

People between 85 and 89 have experienced the most deaths from the virus with 1,356 in just 6,763 diagnosed cases.

Another four deaths from COVID were reported in the past day, bringing total fatalities to 7,527.

Hospitalizations remain fairly steady with 152 people being treated for COVID on an inpatient basis as of Wednesday, 44 of them in ICU. In total, 32,483 people have been hospitalized with the virus since March of 2020.

Nearly 62% of Minnesotans ages 16 and older (2,787,532) have completed the COVID shot series and are considered fully vaccinated. The number of residents who have received at least one immunization is now at 3,010,116, reflecting 66% of those 16-plus. If the rate of vaccinations remains steady, it appears unlikely that a goal of having 70% of Minnesota's eligible population partially vaccinated by July 4 will be met.

In total, 5,561,729 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

Wednesday, June 16

11 a.m.

Minnesota has officially moved past the milestone of having more than 3 million people partially vaccinated against COVID-19.

Data released on the state vaccine dashboard Wednesday shows that 3,005,706 people have now received at least dose of vaccine, an even 66% of those age 16 and up. The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) says 2,774,889 people (61.6% age 16-plus) have completed the COVID series and are considered completely vaccinated.

MDH says 96,343 young people ages 12-15 have received at least one shot, and that a total of 5,545,231 doses have been administered to Minnesotans since the vaccination effort started.

New COVID cases remain under the 100 mark, with health officials reporting 91 new infections in the last day. Those new cases are based on 9,005 tests (7,634 PCR, 1,371 antigen) processed in the last reporting period. MDH considers a positive PCR test a confirmed case of COVID, while a positive antigen test is considered a probable case.

Minnesota has now recorded 604,052 cases of COVID since the start of the pandemic.

Five more people have died from the virus, bringing total fatalities in the state to 7,523.

Hospitalizations from COVID ticked up slightly to 151, with 56 of those patients requiring care in the ICU. Total hospitalizations are up to 32,455 since May 2020.