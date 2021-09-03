Live updates: Gov. Walz opens COVID vaccinations to new groups after hitting age 65-plus goal

A few weeks ago the governor said 70% of state residents aged 65 and older would need to have their first shot before moving on to other groups.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Tuesday, March 9

Walz: Vaccinations to expand after hitting age 65-plus goal

Governor Walz is announcing Tuesday that the state will expand vaccine eligibility to the next two phases of Minnesotans, beginning on Wednesday.

According to a press release, more than 1.8 million people in the state will now become eligible to be vaccinated, including those with specific underlying health conditions like down syndrome, people undergoing cancer treatments, food processing plant workers, and Minnesotans with rare conditions or disabilities that put them at higher risk of severe illness.

Among those eligible to receive vaccine beginning this week are:

Phase 1b Tier 2 populations, including:

Minnesotans with specific underlying health conditions: Sickle cell disease, Down syndrome, those in cancer treatment or immunocompromised from organ transplant, oxygen-dependent chronic lung and heart conditions (COPD & CHF)

Targeted essential workers: Food processing plant workers

Minnesotans with rare conditions or disabilities that put them at higher risk of severe illness

Phase 1b Tier 3 populations, including:

Minnesotans age 45 years and older with one or more underlying medical conditions identified by the CDC

Minnesotans age 16 years and older with two or more underlying medical conditions

Minnesotans age 50 years and older in multi-generational housing

Essential frontline workers: Agricultural, airport staff, additional child care workers not previously eligible, correctional settings, first responders, food production, food retail, food service, judicial system workers, manufacturing, public health workers, public transit, and U.S. Postal Service workers

Previously, Walz had said that 70% of the state's population aged 65 and older would be a priority for vaccination, as nearly 90% of COVID deaths came from that vulnerable population.

“We asked most Minnesotans to wait patiently while we protected Minnesotans at higher risk and got shots to at least 70% of our seniors. We will hit that milestone on Wednesday – well ahead of schedule. More Minnesotans will now be eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine, beginning this week,” said Governor Walz. “To reach 70% of seniors vaccinated is an incredible accomplishment in itself, but it’s not the end goal: we will continue moving full steam ahead until every Minnesotan who wants a shot gets one.”

On Sunday, the Minnesota Department of Health reported that nearly 64% of that age group had received at least one dose of vaccine. Statewide, more than one million people have been immunized with at least their first dose.

State leaders credit the availability of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine for accelerating the vaccination timeline, making more doses and options available to more people. This vaccine also has the benefit of maintaining effectiveness at warmer temperatures, meaning a regular refrigerator at a pharmacy can hold the precious vials.

The introduction of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine also allows the state to update the list of people included in the next vaccination group to include people with Type 1 diabetes, ALS or cystic fibrosis and others.

The Minnesota Health Department (MDH) also says in the future people will be able to get their vaccines at their normal health care providers, instead of traveling to a vaccination site or pharmacy.

Gov. Walz is emphasizing the importance of signing up for the state's Vaccine Locator, and encouraged patience as the state waits for enough vaccine doses to cover everyone who wants one.

Monday, March 8

4 p.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health says the outbreak in Carver County is growing. Commissioner Jan Malcom says from Feb. 24 to March 4, there was a 62% increase in cases there, particularly in school and club activities and gyms.

"We have done very careful epidemiological analysis of the clusters in Carver County and believe we have a high degree of certainty about the linkage between cases," said Malcolm.

MDH says several public and private schools have confirmed cases of the variant strain from the United Kingdom linked to several sports including hockey, wrestling, basketball and alpine skiing.

Last Friday it recommended a county-wide pause on sports that starts today and lasts for two weeks. Some games were canceled over the weekend. On its website, Eastern Carver County Schools says varsity teams will continue to play, along with having additional mitigation measures and spectator restrictions.

The Chaska-Chanhassen Hockey Association is also allowing its athletes to play.

"Just really need people to be aware that this is an elevated risk situation and they should take individual precautions, if not a community decision, to suspend these activities," said Malcolm.

MDH also wants teams to avoid dinners, parties and sleepovers and to get tested. There will be a new, temporary testing site opening Thursday at the Chanhassen Recreation Center.

“People can take control of this situation by getting tested, masking, and limiting social interactions," said Dan Huff, MDH assistant commissioner for health protection.

Testing at this site will occur Thursday, March 11 through Saturday, March 13, and Thursday, March 18 through Saturday, March 20. Appointments are encouraged but not required and it's free.

2 p.m.

On a regular update call with the media, MDH Infectious Disease Director Kris Ehresmann addressed the CDC's new guidance that fully-vaccinated people can visit with other fully-vaccinated people without wearing masks or social distancing.

She said the new guidance is based in science and is a "step forward," and that health officials will take it into consideration over the next few days.

Ehresmann said COVID-19 variants are still a significant concern for health officials. Variants have been found in 15 Minnesota counties, including each county in the Twin Cities metro. She said even as the vaccination effort continues, Minnesotans need to keep variants in mind and follow mitigation efforts.

