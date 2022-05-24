Duluth reinstates mask requirement inside city buildings as COVID cases rise

The rule went into effect on Monday, May 23 at 4:30 p.m. and now staff and the public are required to wear masks, regardless of their vaccination status.

DULUTH, Minn. — The requirement to wear masks inside city buildings in Duluth has been reinstated due to the increase in COVID-19 cases.

The rule went into effect on Monday, May 23 at 4:30 p.m.

City staff and the public are now required to wear masks regardless of their vaccination status, according to a news release.

"Earlier today, an email was sent to staff alerting them of this change," Chief Administrative Officer Noah Schuchman said in the release. "This is not a decision that we make lightly, and is a short-term step which we feel is in the best interest of our staff, their families, and the public."

City officials say they are following the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention after the federal agency recently listed St. Louis County's COVID-19 community spread as high.

Officials say the public should follow these CDC guidelines after the designation of "high community spread" of COVID-19:

Wear a mask indoors in public

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines

Get tested if you have symptoms

Any additional precautions that may be needed for people at high risk for severe illness

Minnesota reported 4,033 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, with 107 of those being in St. Louis County. The county also had 36 probable cases of COVID reported on Tuesday.

"The City continues to track information, data, and recommendations from the CDC, Minnesota Department of Health, local hospitals, and St. Louis County," according to the news release.