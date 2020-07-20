Face coverings to be mandatory at MSP

Free face coverings will be available at the terminals.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC) board approved making face coverings mandatory at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The new regulation will take effect July 27.

The face covering requirement applies to "all public spaces at the airport, including outdoor locations where individuals cannot reliably maintain at least six feet of physical distance from others," a press release from MAC reads. "The face covering regulation also applies in terminals, parking ramps, shuttle buses, trams, rental car operations and other similar facilities."

Children two or younger are exempt from the rule as well as unaccompanied minors 12 or younger.

There are also exemptions for people with disabilities or with health conditions that would prevent them from functionally wearing a mask. Masks can be removed while eating or drinking.