Live updates: Feds recommend 'pause' for Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine

Here are the latest developments on COVID-19 spread and vaccine progress in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Tuesday, April 13

FDA, CDC recommend a "pause" on Johnson & Johnson vaccine

2 community testing sites closing early due to curfew

Another day of new COVID cases near 2,000

2 Minnesota colleges will not require vaccinations for students to return to campus, others deciding

MDH: More than 2 million in Minnesota at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19

State opens new permanent COVID vaccination site in Lino Lakes

Minnesota administers 3 millionth dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Editors note: The video above first aired on March 4, 2021.

7 a.m.

Federal officials are recommending Johnson & Johnson's one-dose COVID-19 vaccine be put on "pause" while the cases of at least six women who developed potentially dangerous blood clots are investigated.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration confirmed the investigation in a joint statement, adding that reduced platelet counts have also been reported after receiving the Johnson & Johnson product.

More than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the U.S., but the state of Minnesota vaccine dashboard indicates it has played a fairly minor role here. Of well over 3 million doses that have been administered as of Sunday, just 166,326 of them have been Johnson & Johnson, just 5% of the state total.

U.S. federal distribution channels, including mass vaccination sites, will pause the use of the J&J shot and states and other providers are expected to follow. A White House spokesman downplayed the impact of the development on the nationwide vaccination effort.

"This announcement will not have a significant impact on our vaccination plan: Johnson & Johnson vaccine makes up less than 5 percent of the recorded shots in arms in the United States to date," said White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients in a released statement. "Based on actions taken by the President earlier this year, the United States has secured enough Pfizer and Moderna doses for 300 million Americans. each week, and in fact this week we will make available 28 million doses of these vaccines. This is more than enough supply to continue the current pace of vaccinations of 3 million shots per day, and meet the President’s goal of 200 million shots by his 100th day in office - and continue on to reach every adult who wants to be vaccinated."



No announcement on Minnesota's course of action following the vaccine announcement has yet been made.

Monday, April 12

4:30 p.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health announced that two community testing sites will close early Monday due to a curfew in the metro counties.

The Minneapolis/St. Paul Airport and Brooklyn Park/Starlite Center will close their testing sites at 5:30 p.m. to allow people to make it home before the 7 p.m. curfew. The restriction was put in place in Hennepin, Ramsey, Dakota and Anoka counties in anticipation of civil unrest after a Brooklyn Center police officer shot and killed a 20-year-old Black man, Daunte Wright.

Anyone who had an appointment scheduled after 5:30 p.m. will get a notification of the cancellation. They are encouraged to find another appointment, or to order an at-home test.

11 a.m.

New COVID-19 case numbers remain high, according to data shared Monday by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH).

State health officials recorded 1,994 new infections in the last day, bringing total COVID cases to 544,046 since the start of the pandemic. The new cases were based on results from 24,001 tests (20,925 PCR, 3,076 antigen) processed in private and state labs. Health officials consider a positive PCR tests a confirmed COVID case, while a positive antigen test is considered probable.

Hospitalizations related to COVID continue to increase at an alarming rate, with 651 people being treated on an in-patient basis as of Sunday. Of those patients 161 are being cared for in ICU. MDH officials said last week they believe the increase in hospitalizations is due to the increasing presence of the B.1.1.7 variant, which has a higher rate of spread and results in more serious illness.

Total hospitalizations are now up to 28,255 since the virus arrived in Minnesota, with 5,781 people requiring treatment in ICU.

Two more deaths from COVID have been reported in the past day, bringing fatalities to 6,959. Of those deaths 4,319, or 62% of them are tied to long-term care or assisted living settings.

The most recent data displayed on the state vaccine dashboard indicates 2,084,627 Minnesotans have now received at least one dose of vaccine as of Saturday, 47.3% of the state's eligible population (ages 16 and up). Of that number, 1,420,318 have completed their COVID-19 series and are considered fully vaccinated (32.2%).

Vaccination numbers continue to ramp up, with 83,493 people receiving immunizations Wednesday, 95,115 Thursday and 64,300 Friday.