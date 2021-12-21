Gov. Walz, family test positive for COVID

The governor and first lady Gwen Walz were confirmed with the virus after their 9th grade son first tested positive.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Governor Tim Walz and his family are isolating after tests confirmed all three have contracted COVID-19.

Walz confirmed the news in a released statement Tuesday, saying his 9th grade tested positive Monday, and after initially testing negative the governor and first lady Gwen Walz came back positive later in the day.

“Thankfully, my son has mild symptoms and Gwen and I have no symptoms," Walz shared in a released statement. "My son is vaccinated, and Gwen and I are vaccinated and have received our booster shots, and I am confident that these vaccines are protecting my family and me from serious illness.”

The governor says he will be working from home at the governor's residence until he feels better and tests negative for the virus. As he has since the start of the pandemic, Walz encouraged all Minnesotans to get vaccinated to protect against the effects of COVID.