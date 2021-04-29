After 2020 cancelations, graduations and proms are back on this spring

Schools are moving forward with in-person events, although COVID-19 will require some restrictions.

EDINA, Minn. — High school life is buzzing again.

After so many students coped with lost graduations and proms in 2020, many schools are allowing those events to move forward this spring – albeit with significant COVID-19 restrictions and safety policies.

At Edina High School, only seniors will be allowed at prom, scheduled for May 15 at Braemer Arena. They can skate, hang out at an outdoor fire pit, and even dance in limited groups of six with masks. Students will be screened for COVID and must check in at the arena upon arrival.

“I felt bad for the kids last year that didn’t get a prom. I’m very happy we are going to get one this year,” Edina senior Max Drought said. “The high school has been pretty clear about the rules with COVID – you have to wear masks, and obviously social distance just to be safe. Even the kids that are vaccinated have to be social distancing and safe.”

The Minnesota Department of Health is working with the Department of Education and school leaders to formulate safe graduation and prom plans, acknowledging on Thursday that these “milestone” events are important but must be done safely. These in-person gatherings come at a time when state health officials are reporting outbreaks among young people.

Districts are taking similar, but not identical, approaches to holding safe proms in 2021. Stillwater will be having an outdoor event in June with mask requirements and the same six-person activity limit. At St. Michael-Albertville, meanwhile, prom will be held at Target Field in Minneapolis, but students will be split into two groups, “Prom A” from 7 to 9 p.m. and “Prom B” from 9 to 11 p.m.

“We’ll be in the skyboxes, so that’ll be kind of interesting to see how that plays out,” St. Michael-Albertville junior Tyler Hildesheim said, noting that he’s excited for the event after so many cancelations last year. “Some people seem more hopeful than others. And, I try to stay optimistic, that we can remain open and get through this - and put COVID in the rear-view mirror.”

There’s even a business aspect to all of this.

Nancy Shank, the owner of Dugo at 50th and France, reports that prom dresses are flying off the shelves this year in anticipation for in-person events.