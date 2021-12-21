Health officials share holiday safety tips as omicron spreads

With holiday celebrations underway, the Minnesota Department of Health recommends preparing for COVID even if you're fully vaccinated with a booster dose.

ST PAUL, Minn. — There's never a good time to get COVID but getting it a couple of days before Christmas can be especially tough. State health officials advise those who test positive Tuesday to cancel upcoming weekend holiday plans.

In fact, Kris Ehresmann, director of infectious disease for the Minnesota Department of Health, says to continue isolating for a total of 10 days. She says this applies to all people who test positive, including those who are caught up on COVID shots.

"You should not be engaging for the holidays, which I know is disappointing," Ehresmann said. "The guidance for isolating at this point has not changed for individuals even if it's a breakthrough illness."

For those who feel well and plan to go to a holiday gathering, MDH says to take a COVID test as close to the event time as possible. Officials say no gathering is risk-free but celebrating with fully vaccinated people is safest.

"It's much better to miss a holiday celebration and not infect the people that you love than it is to insist on joining them," Ehresmann said. "You still would be eligible to receive gifts that your loved ones may have gotten you. You just have to stay out of circulation."

MDH reports that despite breakthrough cases, the most important tool against COVID is still vaccination, including boosters. "The vaccines are highly effective at preventing severe illness and death, and the available data indicates this holds true for the Omicron variant," according to an MDH press release.

Health officials also recommend avoiding crowds and masking up in public indoor settings such as retail and grocery stores.