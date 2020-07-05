Live updates: MDH reports largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases since start of pandemic

Here are the latest developments on the fight to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

ST PAUL, Minn — Thursday, May 7

11 a.m.

New numbers released by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) Thursday show the largest single day-increase in cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

MDH says 786 people tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 9,365. Health care workers make up 1,205 of those cases. Between private and state labs, 4,189 tests were processed yesterday, bringing the total number of tests performed to 97,421.

Gov. Tim Walz and health officials have been transparent in their belief that the number of confirmed cases will be going up at far higher daily rate than earlier in the pandemic, simply because the state's ability and willingness to test more people are ramping up.

The death toll to COVID-19 now sits at 508, as 23 additional people died in the past day due to complications of the virus. Those age 70 and above make up 82% of the fatalities, with most of those deaths coming in long-term care facilities and congregate care settings. Those between the ages of 60 and 69 make up 12% of the fatalities.

At this time 435 people are being cared for in hospitals across Minnesota, with 182 of them experiences symptoms serious enough to require treatment in the ICU.

Hennepin County has recorded 2,962 cases of COVID-19, by far the most in the state. Stearns County is a growing concern for state health officials, having recorded 1,161 cases, and Nobles County reports 1,153, that number largely driven by an outbreak at the JBS pork processing facility.

The number of patients recovering is also growing, with 5,308 people who at one time tested positive no longer requiring isolation.

Wednesday May 6

2 p.m.

Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm said today is the kick off of National Nurses week and would like to acknowledge their work.

Infectious Disease Director Kris Ehresmann said they are seeing cases pop up in food processing plants.

Ehresmann then encouraged parents to stay in contact with their child's doctor to be sure they go to their well-child visits and keep up with immunizations and other health screenings.

In terms of PPE, Commissioner of Department of Administration Alice Robert-Davis said the prices of items are volatile but they have seen hospitals able to see stabilization and receive the equipment from their normal suppliers.

Robert-Davis says current usage rate of PPE is: 9,000 face shields a day, 37,000 gowns, 93,000 masks, and 11,000 N95 respirators each day.

Malcolm said it's possible that other states are only reporting skilled nursing facilities as long-term care facilities whereas Minnesota includes more facilities than just skilled nursing ones, which would explain why Minnesota has more deaths in that category.

11 a.m.

There are now 8,579 laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases in Minnesota. That is a jump of 728 cases in one day.

Governor Tim Walz and health officials have cautioned Minnesotans not to get alarmed, as the ramp-up of testing across the state virtually guarantees that numbers will grow at a faster rate.

Of the total positive cases, 1,146 of them are in healthcare workers.

The state is nearing the 100,000 mark of tests completed with 93,232 as of May 6.

State officials say that 5,005 patients who were once positive no longer require isolation.

An additional 30 people died from coronavirus bringing the number of deaths to 485. According to officials, 391 of the deaths were people in long-term or assisted living facilities.

The total number of people that have been hospitalized due to the virus is 1,405. As of May 6, 443 are currently hospitalized, and 180 of them are in ICU.

Hennepin County has the most cases with 2,764, followed by Nobles County with 1,082 and Stearns with 975.